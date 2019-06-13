‘Patients getting best facilities in public hospitals’

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the Health Department is providing the best medical facilities to the patients in the public sector hospitals of the province.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday. Matters regarding mutual cooperation in social security hospitals and political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Health Department was ready to provide any kind of cooperation for providing medical facilities to the patients in social security hospitals. The health minister said that the federal government had presented a people-friendly budget.

The minister for labour and human resource thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for ensuring complete cooperation regarding social security hospitals. PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has so far sealed 19,900 fake treatment centres in Punjab during the ongoing drive against quackery.

As many as 46,000 treatment centres were inspected in the province and action was taken against 19,900 fake treatment outlets.