close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 14, 2019

US runner Grunewald dies at 32

Sports

AFP
June 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: US distance runner Gabriele Grunewald, who became an inspirational figure to thousands of fans after continuing to compete at a high level despite a decade-long battle with cancer, has died. She was 32.

Grunewald’s husband Justin confirmed the news of his wife’s death in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, two days after revealing her condition had deteriorated and she had entered end-of-life care.

“At 7:52 I said ‘I can’t wait until I get to see you again’ to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife,” Justin Grunewald wrote in the post, beneath a photo of the couple running. “...I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports