Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Forex reserves fall $55mln to $7.8bln

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan’s official reserves fell $55 million to $7.807 billion during the week ended on June 3, 2019 due to payments on account of external debt servicing, the central bank said on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.019 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.827 billion.

