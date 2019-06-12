Saraiki music show on 15th

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will host a cultural show featuring Saraiki folk music,’ jhumer’ and comedy on its premises on Saturday (June 15). The Saraiki Journalist Forum is organising the event in collaboration with Lok Virsa aiming at promoting art, culture and folk music. ‘Jhumar’ is the traditional Saraiki folk dance with origin in Multan and Balochistan. It is performed in a circle to the tune of emotional songs.