Saraiki music show on 15th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will host a cultural show featuring Saraiki folk music,’ jhumer’ and comedy on its premises on Saturday (June 15). The Saraiki Journalist Forum is organising the event in collaboration with Lok Virsa aiming at promoting art, culture and folk music. ‘Jhumar’ is the traditional Saraiki folk dance with origin in Multan and Balochistan. It is performed in a circle to the tune of emotional songs.
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will host a cultural show featuring Saraiki folk music,’ jhumer’ and comedy on its premises on Saturday (June 15). The Saraiki Journalist Forum is organising the event in collaboration with Lok Virsa aiming at promoting art, culture and folk music. ‘Jhumar’ is the traditional Saraiki folk dance with origin in Multan and Balochistan. It is performed in a circle to the tune of emotional songs.