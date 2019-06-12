The corrupt won’t escape accountability: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hailing the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said it was the voice of the whole nation.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan vigorously represented the aspirations of the people as they wanted elimination of corruption as well as strict accountability of the corrupt. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the corrupt had incurred irreparable losses to the country and they would not be let escape from accountability.

He said that the struggle of PTI government against corruption was proving meaningful. "We appreciate commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan for standing tall and strong in the struggle against corruption," he added.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar said one-window welfare counters were being set up at e-Khidmat Centres to facilitate the needy as services would be provided by Punjab Social Protection Authority through these counters.

He was talking to Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice-Chairman Ali Asjad Malhi who called on him at his office. The chief minister said that the government was also taking steps for providing education, free medical treatment, screening, legal and psychological consultation and shelter for the transgender children.

Similarly, women of rural areas would be made economically self-reliant through human capital investment project as the welfare of the down-trodden was the government's agenda, the chief minister said. Usman Buzdar said the PSPA's role towards the welfare of the low-income families and the downtrodden was very important. He said the PTI government was giving importance to the welfare of the deserving people especially women, children and abandoned elders. The promise of welfare of the deserving and needy people would be fulfilled through new social protection policy, he concluded.