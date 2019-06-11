close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Bajwa to meet AHF-FIH official today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa will meet Chief Executive of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)/Executive Board Member who is also Chairman of International Relations & Olympic Solidarity FIH Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday afternoon at National Hockey Stadium here.

In meeting the main points to be discussed are to bring mutual cooperation between Asian Hockey & Pakistan Hockey and bring back the international hockey in Pakistan. On this occasion, there is a chance to ign an agreement between the Asian Hockey Federation and Pakistan Hockey Federation.

