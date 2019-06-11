Bajwa to meet AHF-FIH official today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa will meet Chief Executive of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)/Executive Board Member who is also Chairman of International Relations & Olympic Solidarity FIH Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday afternoon at National Hockey Stadium here.
In meeting the main points to be discussed are to bring mutual cooperation between Asian Hockey & Pakistan Hockey and bring back the international hockey in Pakistan. On this occasion, there is a chance to ign an agreement between the Asian Hockey Federation and Pakistan Hockey Federation.
LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa will meet Chief Executive of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)/Executive Board Member who is also Chairman of International Relations & Olympic Solidarity FIH Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday afternoon at National Hockey Stadium here.
In meeting the main points to be discussed are to bring mutual cooperation between Asian Hockey & Pakistan Hockey and bring back the international hockey in Pakistan. On this occasion, there is a chance to ign an agreement between the Asian Hockey Federation and Pakistan Hockey Federation.