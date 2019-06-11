Opposition the only target: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).In a statement issued by the party’s secretariat, Bilawal said the NAB was only targeting the opposition as its chairman had hinted “on record” that arrests of government members might result in its downfall.He alleged the government was victimising the opposition to pre-empt protests from the people against the weak economy, inflation, budget deficit and dollar flight.