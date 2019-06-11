CM approves 3 housing schemes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved three different housing schemes in the province under which approximately 32,000 houses would be constructed in Peshawar, Hangu and Swat districts.

The housing schemes were being initiated under the Naya Pakistan Housing (NPH) scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. A handout said approximately 20,000 houses would be constructed in Peshawar, 9000 in Hangu and 3000 in Swat. The approval was given by the chief minister while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Provincial Minister Amjad Ali, Advisor to CM on E&SE Ziaullah Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and other officials. The chief minister directed secretary housing to complete the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Housing Authority and initial feasibility study for Peshawar Housing Scheme within 20 days.

He also directed to submit a final and complete proposal for Swat and Hangu housing schemes within 10 days further directing to submit the plan for housing scheme in Kohat district. The chief minister reiterated that the housing scheme is a reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the underprivileged and deprived segment of the society. The chief minister stated that the basic goal of the government is to ensure efficient services delivery and facilitate poor and needy public of the province on a priority basis.

KP govt to punish rivers polluters

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take strict action against those involved in polluting rivers, encroachment and illegal construction at river banks at the tourist places.

This was decided at a meeting presided by Senior Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, and Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai. Secretary local government Zahir Shah, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rahman, deputy commissioners of districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir and Chitral, ADCs of these districts and concerned TMOs also attended the meeting. Atif Khan affirmed that hotels and guest houses of tourist places should be restrained from littering in rivers and in case of violation these hotels and rest houses should be sealed or served with a heavy fine. An anti-encroachment movement and operation against illegal constructions at river banks should also be started at the earliest, he added.