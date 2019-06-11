Police say gang busted, 20 bikes recovered

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police claimed to have busted a gang involved in street crimes and recovered 20 stolen motorbikes from them, an official said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations of Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi told reporters that police have arrested two alleged bike snatchers and lifters Qazi Salim and Javed.

The official told reporters that 20 motorbikes stolen and snatched from the city were recovered from the gang.

The SSP said the accused told police that they used to sell the stolen bikes in the local markets in Peshawar and Khyber districts against a small amount.

He said policemen in civvies have been deployed in different parts of the provincial capital while raids are conducted regularly on intelligence-based information.

12 held for violating polythene bags ban

The district administration arrested 12 shopkeepers for violating the ban on non-biodegradable polythene bags.

Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar inspected various markets in Hayatabad and arrested eight shopkeepers for violating the ban orders.

The official also seized the plastic bags.

A team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah Khan also arrested four shopkeepers on the Kohat Road.

The district administration has banned the sale and use of all kind of plastic shopping bags in the city to avoid environmental pollution, choking of drains and minimise health risks to citizens. The administration has directed shopkeepers to use biodegradable bags.