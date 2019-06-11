close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
AFP
June 12, 2019

'Pakistan fans will not boo Smith'

Sports

AFP
June 12, 2019

TAUNTON, England: Sarfraz Ahmed insists Pakistan fans won’t boo shamed Australia star Steven Smith during their World Cup match here on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan fans are expected to make up a large chunk of the crowd in the west country and there are fears they might follow the example of the India supporters who jeered Smith at the Oval on Sunday.

But Pakistan captain Sarfraz says his compatriots will not resort to such tactics. “I don’t think Pakistani people will do that,” Sarfaraz told reporters on Tuesday. “Pakistani people love cricket, they love to support and they love the players.”

A large number of Indian fans chanted “cheater” at Smith, who was back in action following a year-long ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia during their tour of South Africa in 2018. India captain Virat Kohli gestured in an effort to quiet the crowd and later apologised to Smith.

