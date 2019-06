Goldsmith deprived of Rs7m

BUREWALA: A goldsmith was deprived of Rs 7 million on Joya Road on Tuesday. Muhammad Haroon of Chichawatni and his business partner Qasim were heading to buy gold from a man and on Joya Road, Burewala, five bandits intercepted their car and snatched Rs 7 million from Haroon and tortured him.