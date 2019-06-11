close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
Rs516.126m allocated for schemes of Information Div

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs516.126 million for different on-going and new schemes of the Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to PSDP 2019-20 documents, in new schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs84.480 million for state run TV Terrestrial Digitalisation of DTMB through grant in aid, Rs60.000 million allocated for replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur, Rs16.576 million for upgradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at PNCA Auditorium and an amount of Rs15. 000 million allocated for uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a professional, gender friendly safe space.

Similarly, the government has allocated an amount of Rs340.070 million for the on-going schemes and Rs176.056 million for the new schemes of the Information and Broadcasting Division. In ongoing schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs40.146 million for the 100 KW MW Transmitter at Gwadar, Balochistan, Rs40.000 million allocated for the establishment of National Film Academy, Rs4.040 million for the establishment of Digitalised Archive Library, Rs14.384 million for the up-gradation of Radio Station Multan under ODA Programme of South Korea and Rs41.500 million allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Muzaffarabad, AJK.

