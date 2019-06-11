Seven commuters die in van-truck collision

QUETTA: At least seven people including children and women died and four other injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck at Windar near Hub area of Lasbella district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a Quetta-bound passenger van carrying commuters from Karachi was on its way as it hit a truck which was parked beside the road after getting technical faults due to over speeding. As a result, seven persons including children and women died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while four other suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. According to another report unknown armed assailants riding a motorbike shot dead a man namely Muhammad Irfan at Killi Kamaloo near Sariab area of Quetta when he was on way to somewhere. The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained. Further investigation was underway.