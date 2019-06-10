close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

PPP workers hold protest

Lahore

LAHORE: Like other parts of the county, PPP workers took to streets in Lahore and protest against the arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari. A number of PPP activists from Lahore gathered at different points of the city and chanted slogans against the PTI government for allegedly victimising political rivals. PPP members blocked roads in the area of Garhi Shahu, Ferozepur Road where they burned tyres and expressed solidarity with party leadership.

