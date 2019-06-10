Islamabad Art Fest to be held in November

Islamabad: A two-week long ‘Islamabad Art Fest 2019’ (IAF-19) would be held in November featuring artists from at least 10 international locations as well as 100 Pakistani artists representing all regions.

The mega event would be organised by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, Lead Consortium of NAAP and institutions committed to the promotion of art and culture.

Islamabad Art Fest is being co curated by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

The overarching thematic focus of Islamabad Art Fest 2019 is ‘Esthetic encounter between tradition and modernity.’ This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

The 15 day long IAF-19 (Islamabad Art Fest 2019) will be hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging an audience of 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages.

An official of PNCA told APP that Islamabad Art Fest 2019 will energize the Pakistani art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors from abroad to visit the country and benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

“It will provide people the opportunity for aesthetic encounters with the works of local and international artists through exhibits, interactive workshops, talks, performances, educational activities, seminars and guided visits, with the participation of a growing number of schools from the federal region and beyond,” he said.

The programme will be launched in a befitting ceremony in Islamabad 30 days ahead of the commencement of IAF-19. The ceremony will take place at PNCA in the presence of Artists, Ministers, diplomats, dignitaries and media (National/ International) followed by a robust media campaign.

World Day Against Child Labour: The World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on June 12 (Wednesday) to raise awareness of the plight of child laborers worldwide. Hundreds of millions of girls and boys around the world are affected, child labor is a problem in both developing and industrialized countries.

Every year, numerous events held around the world on June 12 to mark the World Day Against Child Labour and call attention to the problem. The World Day Against Child Labour is a global observance, Child labor is especially rampant in many developing countries but even in industrialised nations many children are forced to work.

According to UNICEF, children in the United States are employed in agriculture, a high proportion of them from immigrant or ethnic-minority families. “There have also been a number of incidents of westerns companies exploiting child laborers in developing countries to save production costs.” In 2011, there were an estimated 215 million child laborers in the world - 115 million of which were involved in hazardous work.

To combat child labor around the world the International Labor Organisation (ILO) initiated the World Day Against Child Labor in 2002.This year theme, ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams.’