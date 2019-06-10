close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

City sizzles as mercury touches 46.5°C

Lahore

June 11, 2019

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the city as mercury reached 46.5°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country for next three days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

No rainfall was recorded at any part of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 46.5°C and minimum was 30.6°C.

