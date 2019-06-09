close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Anti-encroachment operation resumes

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad administration have resumed operations after Eidul Fitr to retrieve state land from encroachers.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in a statement said that an operation was launched on Sunday during which a house of two rooms constructed in Malpur Zone forest area was demolished. “On resistance, two people were taken into custody. So far we have retrieved a vast forest area from encroachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration and CDA on Eid days focussed on removal of all kinds of encroachments which might have created hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road mainly in Bhara Kahu area.

