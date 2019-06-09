Galloping price-hike: PPP draws line of action against govt today

PESHAWAR: Former senior minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan has said that his party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting today to discuss the galloping price-hike and draw future line of action for launching a protest movement against the government.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the selected government and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made life miserable for the people during its nine months rule. He said the prices of essential commodities, gas, electricity and other items had gone beyond the reach of the poor. The PPP leader said the selected prime minister had been dubbing opposition leaders as thieves but could not prove anything against them. Instead of taking practical steps for the welfare of people, he said, the rulers were accusing the opposition leaders of committing corruption.

South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro lacks infrastructure

Ag APP

MULTAN: The South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro can be a game changer for local people if basic infrastructure and facilities are improved at the site.

The Fort Munro is one of most popular tourist spots in the region. The popular hill station is 6,500 feet above sea level and is located 85km away from Dera Ghazi Khan. It takes two hours and 30 minutes to reach the site.

The tourist spot is lacking facilities like hotels, residences, hospitals and some others, said social figure and tourist Muhammad Mumtaz Baig.

He stated that the Fort Munro could be Murree of the South Punjab due to cool atmosphere and scenic beauty.

Thousands of citizens especially during the Eid days used to visit the scenic valley, he told.

He said that the government in collaboration with the Japan government was constructing a steel bridge, which would be operational soon and it would surely enhance tourism to new heights.

The government was spending billions of rupees on construction of the steel bridge, he added.

The tourist called for building of infrastructure including provision of safe drinking water, hotels, hospitals and standard residences. He also maintained that installation of chairlift from Khar to Fort Munro top would also grab attention of local and foreign tourists. He urged the government to take special interest in developing the hill station.