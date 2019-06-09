Effective security on Eid reflectshard work of Islamabad police

Islamabad: The Islamabad police made best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eidul Fitr in capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed while reviewing the overall performance of Islamabad Police on eve of Eidul Fitr. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan a comprehensive security plan was chalked out for the security of the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The DIG Islamabad said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion. ”I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is in our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection to the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything," he maintained.

The DIG was apprised that teams of ATS Commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Masjid. Following the security plan, Muhafiz Squads and police vehicles performed patrolling duties while ATS police commandoes were deputed at important places and locations.

All wings of Islamabad police ensure effective coordination following this plan while special deployment was made at public places and entry as well as exit points. Several outlaws were also held during Eid holidays and cash, looted items, weapons, ammunition were also recovered from them.

Bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas while additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chattar Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Fatima Jinnah Park and Centaurus Mall.

The DIG Islamabad monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city. To boost morale of policemen, SPs of various zones visited the various pickets and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and jawans.

They inquired about the problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving them at earliest basis. Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed also lauded the vigilance of officers and jawans of Islamabad police on this special occasion. He hoped the similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. On the directive of SSP Farrukh Rashid, Traffic Police personnel were deployed at all the important points including worship places, parks, recreational spots, important boulevards and chowks to ensure smooth flow of traffic.