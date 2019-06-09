close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
June 10, 2019

FO denies reports of uproar at Pak Embassy in Kabul

Top Story

N
NNI
June 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday, while denying news reports, said that there was no incident involving Pakistan Embassy premises as claimed in some of these reports.

Sources privy to the Foreign Office said that there were some media reports that certain Afghan visa applicants created a law and order situation by blocking the roads leading to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul. The sources further said that the Afghan authorities resolved the matter and consular services of the Embassy are continuing smoothly and the embassy is serving visa applicants in routine.

The Embassy officials remain in regular, close contact with the Afghan authorities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Force for the security of diplomatic Missions in Kabul and the Afghan Police, on all such matters. It may, however, be noted that there was no incident involving Pakistan Embassy premises as claimed in some of these reports.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story