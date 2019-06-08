Martyred captain laid to rest in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Captain Arifullah Marwat, who embraced martyrdom in a blast in North Waziristan on Friday, was laid to rest with full military honours here on Saturday.

Three army officers, including Capt Arifullah Marwat, and a soldier were martyred in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device in North Waziristan.

He was the son of a renowned educationist and retired college principal Shah Daraz Khan Marwat.

The coffin of martyred army officer Capt Arifullah Marwat draped in

national flag was shifted to his native Tajazai village where he was buried in a local graveyard with full military honours.

General Officer Commanding Asad Nawaz, civil and military officers and a large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

An army contingent presented salute to the coffin on the occasion while military officials placed floral wreaths on the grave of martyred officer.