Eight outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered in capital

Islamabad: Federal Capital Police have arrested eight outlaws from various locations of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers in federal capital.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Awais and Umair involved in bike theft.

While police also arrested three accused Junaid , Ali and Usman involved in blocking road.

Tarnol police arrested accused Sulman involved in theft.

Homicide police arrested accused Saad Khursheed involved in murder case and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Koral police arrested accused Qamer Ali and recovered 225 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against and further investigation was underway.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every citizen to remain alert against those involve in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.