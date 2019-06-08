Governor appreciates role of NGOs in promoting greenery in Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the role of non-governmental organisations in lending support to the government in promoting greenery and planting trees in Karachi.

He stated this on Saturday as he inaugurated a family park here in Dehli Mercantile Housing Society.

The governor said the government had been consistently conducting a tree plantation drive in Karachi in order to materialise the vision of the prime minister of a clean and green Pakistan.

He said the government and several other organizations concerned had been actively taking part in the tree plantation campaign in the country. He added that efforts were also being made to conserve the tree cover and greenery in major cities.

Ismail said private organisations were also taking part in the drive to promote greenery in the country. He was of the viewpoint that civil society organisations had to play their role wherever the state failed to perform its solemn obligations.

He said that earth, environment and water resources were like important components of the human life as all these aspects should be taken care of in the best of the manner. He said parks had an important role to play in the provision of the best civic facilities to people that could bring comfort to their lives.

He added that the government had been making efforts to ensure a pollution-free environment to the people of the country.

The governor said that it was the foremost priority of the government to ensure health facilities, education, employment and shelter to the people of low-income groups.

He said the federal government had been in the process of unveiling an inexpensive housing facility and a health insurance card system for poor families.