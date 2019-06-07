Woman among three dies in Ziarat blast

QUETTA: At least three persons including a woman died and three other sustained injuries in blast near Kharwari Baba area of Ziarat district on Friday.

According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ziarat Major Kabir Zarkon, a vehicle carrying people was on its way to picnic point of Kharwari Baba when blast was occurred in a vehicle. As a result, a woman among three people died on the spot while three others suffered wounds.

Levies Force team led by Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Major Kabir Zarko on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to district headquarter hospital (DHQ) where the injured were referred to provincial civil hospital’s trauma centre for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completion of initial medical aid.

The bodies were identified as Shabir Abbas, Zainul Abidin, and Khadija Bibi. The all victims were reported to be resident of Karachi who had reached to Ziarat for picnic during Eidul Fitr. The AC said the nature of blast incident was under investigation.