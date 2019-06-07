10-year-old raped in Batapur

LAHORE: A man allegedly raped a minor in the nearby town of Batapur on Friday, Geo News reported. The police have confirmed the incident and added that the suspect was in their custody. According to police, the 10-year-old girl had gone to the residence of the alleged rapist — identified as Aqeel — to buy milk. Making use of the fact that he was alone at his house, he assaulted the little girl whose cries for help attracted the attention of a passerby. The passerby caught Aqeel and informed the police and handed him over to them. The girl was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment and test.

India releases six Pakistanis: Indian authorities released six Pakistani nationals on the Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture on Friday. The Indian Border Security Force handed them over to Rangers on the Wagah Border. The six Pakistanis identified as Nawab Khan, Amir, Shah Jahan, Azra Bibi, Ishrat Bibi, and a child, Shaista, hailed from Karachi. Five persons belonged to a family. They were prisoned in India last year due to visa overstay.