Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
June 8, 2019

Parks, recreational places attract people on Eid

Lahore

 
June 8, 2019

LAHORE: People flocked to public parks and recreational places in the provincial capital on the third day of Eid on Friday. An extraordinary rush of families, especially youths and children, was witnessed at Lahore Zoo, Bagh-e Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Model Town Linear Park, Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif Park, Racecourse Pak, Shalimar Gardens, Lahore Museum and Greater Iqbal Park, despite hot weather. Children enjoyed swings, rides, played games and ate food of their choice. Cinemas and other entertainment centres were also jam-packed while ice-cream parlours, fast food restaurants and other eating spots attracted people.

