Couple beaten in homophobic attack on London bus

LONDON: A homophobic attack on a couple after they refused to kiss on a bus has been condemned by MPs. The attack on Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris, happened on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town in the early hours of May 30.

A group of young men began harassing them when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the attack was “absolutely shocking”. He added: “We must not, and will not, accept this homophobic and misogynist violence in our society.

“Solidarity to Melania and Chris, and to all in the LGBT+ community for everything they endure for simply being who they are.”Constituency MP Tulip Siddiq said: “Horrified to see this homophobic attack against two women simply trying to enjoy a night out in West Hampstead.“There can be no excuses, no space, for such obscene behaviour. My full solidarity is with these women and the UK’s LGBT community.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is appalling. Everyone has the right to love and I was proud to support equal marriage.” Miss Geymonat posted on her Facebook page: “In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.“The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over.”

Miss Geymonat added that the gang of at least four may have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag from them before taking off into the night.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the attack as disgusting and misogynistic.He said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community would not be tolerated in London.Siwan Hayward, from director of compliance and policing at TfL, said: “This sickening attack is utterly unacceptable. Homophobic behaviour and abuse is a hate crime and won’t be tolerated on our network.

“All of our customers have the right to travel without fear of verbal or physical assault and we are working with the police to stamp out this behaviour on our transport network.

“We will do all we can to support the police investigation of this incident.”Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.Miss Geymonat said one of the men spoke Spanish and the others had British accents. Scotland Yard has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.