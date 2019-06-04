Army check-post attack: Ali Wazir moved to Peshawar central jail

BANNU: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Bannu on Tuesday sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member National Assembly Ali Wazir to central jail Peshawar on judicial remand.

Amid strict security arrangements Wazir was produced before the ATC where Magistrate on Duty (MoD) Judge Shoaib issued directives for his transfer to Peshawar Central Jail. Wazir’s medical check-up was also conducted at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

PTM leader Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar along with nine others were booked in an attack over Army’s check post in North Waziristan last month.

During the hearing CTD officials pleaded the court to extend Wazir’s remand whereas the Special Magistrate turned down the plea and ordered to move him (Ali Wazir) to the central jail.

On May 27 Special ATC judge Babar Ali Khan had remanded the lawmaker to the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for eight days.

According to the court order the investigating officer of the case had requested the court for 30-day physical remand of the lawmaker. However, the judge after perusing the record remanded Wazir to custody for eight days only. Police had been directed to re-produce Wazir before the court on June 4.

The MNA was arrested following a clash between PTM workers and army troops in the North Waziristan tribal district. On May 30 fellow MNA Mohsin Dawar was also taken into custody by law enforcement personnel from Miranshah in North Waziristan.

Three people were killed and 15 including five soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Boyya area when the Kharqamar checkpoint was attacked during a protest on Sunday.

According to a statement by the army s media wing MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were leading the group. A group led by Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check-post Boyya North Waziristan tribal district. They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day added the statement without specifying who the suspect was. Ag INP