Security arrangements for Eid in Okara

OKARA: The District police have adopted all necessary arrangements for the Eid here. The DPO directed the all SDPOs and the SHOs to take all possible measures to avoid any untoward incident on the Eidul Fitr. The security arrangements have been tightened outside the all mosques and bazaars by the police. Meanwhile, the Eid shopping has gained momentum in the city and its adjoining areas. The girls remained busy all day to select Eid items, including jewellery. Due to heavy rush on the city roads, the traffic remained jam on the roads, created problems for the motorists and pedestrians.