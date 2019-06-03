close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Section 144 in Lower Dir

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to check one-wheeling and reckless driving in Lower Dir district. According to a notification issued from the office of DC Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Section 144 was imposed as a precautionary measure to minimise road accidents.

