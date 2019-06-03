Section 144 in Lower Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to check one-wheeling and reckless driving in Lower Dir district. According to a notification issued from the office of DC Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Section 144 was imposed as a precautionary measure to minimise road accidents.
TIMERGARA: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to check one-wheeling and reckless driving in Lower Dir district. According to a notification issued from the office of DC Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Section 144 was imposed as a precautionary measure to minimise road accidents.