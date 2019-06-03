close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

Aerial firing

Newspost

 
June 4, 2019

Eid is just around the corner. It is a moment of joy and happiness for almost 1.3 billion Muslims around the world. But as we have seen many a time that sometimes Eid turns tragic for some people because of aerial firing, especially on Eid eve. One must think before pulling the trigger of where the bullets fall and that sometimes the innocent fall prey to these bullets.

Eid is a special event and we need to celebrate it with all our hearts. People must avoid aerial firing since it brings no happiness but only death. The government must also take this matter seriously.

Syed Badshah

Buner

