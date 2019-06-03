HEC to organise summer camp for faculty members

Islamabad: To equip young faculty members of both public and private higher education institutions (HIE) with modern and innovative techniques in teaching and research.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will organise a six-week skills-based summer faculty development programme. The programme will be held under the newly launched National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), from second week of July 2019, at HEC Islamabad.

The NAHE has been established as an apex body for capacity building of faculty and management in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country. Teaching and learning is a complex process which requires complete understanding of knowledge and skills, and depends upon certain factor, including faculty’s’ competencies, pre-service and in-service trainings one has gone through, teacher-student interaction, effective use of instructional material and assessment of students’ achievement.