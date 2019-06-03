18-year-old shot dead for resisting mobile phone-snatching bid in Orangi

A furniture shop owner was gunned down for putting up resistance to a robbing bid in an Orangi Town neighbourhood of the city on Monday. The incident took place in Sector 19-F in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

The victim, eighteen-year-old Shahzaib Ahmed, son of Mumtaz Ahmed, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. His body was later handed over to his family for burial. The teenager was the only brother of five sisters and lived in Sector 13-D of Orangi Town.

According to SHO Iqbal Tunio, Ahmed died on the spot after he was shot once in the head by unidentified persons. The police found an empty shell of a .30bore pistol from the crime scene. The family said he was shot and killed for resisting a mobile phone snatching. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Father, son injured

A man and his son were injured in a firing incident in District Central. According to police officials, the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle attempted to rob the father and his son travelling in a car in Federal B Area.

They said the muggers opened fire at the victims after they put up resistance. The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 40-year-old Nadeem and his son 14-year-old Ehtisham.

Police officials said that one of the suspects, identified as Junaid, was caught by a crowd of people and handed over to police while his accomplice managed to escape. An FIR has been registered and police are investigating the incident further.

Despite a targeted operation going on in Karachi, mugging incidents have been on the rise. On Saturday, a man had been stabbed to death for offering resistance to a robbing bid in Shah Faisal Colony No. 3.

Police officials said the incident occurred when two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a cell phone and cash from 42-year-old Javed Khan, son of Syed Mumtaz. When the victim put up resistance, the suspects stabbed him multiple times, severely injuring him. The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to inquiry officer Muhammad Javed, the victim was a resident of Nazimabad and had arrived in Shah Faisal Colony to visit his in-laws. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on behalf of his brother, Mumtaz Khan.