Haider steers Pak U-19s to victory against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali (93 not out) and Rohail Nazir (69) put on 127 runs for the second wicket to see Pakistan Under-19 achieving a convincing seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at Hambantota Sunday.

With the victory Pakistan took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in in the series. Haider Ali returned undefeated on 93, while Rohail continued his rich run of form when he was run-out for 69 as Pakistan U19 achieved the 196-run target for the loss of three wickets inside 35 overs. Haider’s 95-ball innings sparkled seven fours and a six, while Rohail, whose other scores in the series have been 47, 87 and 76, struck eight fours in an another elegant outing at the crease.

The two batsmen added 117 runs for the second wicket after Basit Ali, playing his first game, had departed with 11 runs on the scorecard without opening his account. Following Rohail’s run-out at the score of 128, Mohammad Taha also left two balls later before Qasim Akram (29 not out) joined Haider to take his side over the line.

Earlier, Shiraz Khan and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets apiece conceding 34 and 42 runs, respectively as Sri Lanka managed 195 for eight in 50 overs after electing to bat first. For the home side, opener Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi and Avishka Tharindu excelled with the bat.

Kahaduwaarachchi scored a sedate 116-ball 64 with four fours, while Tharindu’s 79-ball 50 included one four. The two batsmen added 61 runs for the fifth wicket after Sri Lanka had slipped to 94 for four inside 25 overs. Sri Lanka had won the opening match of the five-match series by 26 runs, before Pakistan U19 winning three in a row by three wickets, five wickets and by seven wickets to take a 3-1 lead. The last match of the series will be played on 5 June.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka U-19s 195-8in 50 overs (Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi 64, Avishka Tharindu 50, Shiraz Khan 2-34, Mohammad Wasim 2-42). Pakistan U-19s 196-3, 34.5 overs (Haider Ali 93 not out, Rohail Nazir 69, Qasim Akram 29*).