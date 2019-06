Eid shopping reaches its peak

The shopping in the markets of Rawalpindi city for the upcoming Eid ul fitr reached its peak on Sunday, the last weekly holidays of the month of Ramazan and the traders in the city markets were happy with a large turnout of the customers.

A festive environment in shopping was noticed at the busy markets including, Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Lalkurti, Moti Bazar, Commercial Market and several other markets of the town.

The shopkeepers and their helpers were busy till late night in managing the customers, showing them the goods and bargaining with them.

The families were seen to throng the markets to pick up their choices for Eid on Saturday and Sunday. The shopkeepers of different malls and other markets said that their business on Saturday and Sunday was better than other days of this Ramazan. Many varieties of goods, including foreign brands particularly Chinese, are found in abundance. The shops were flooded with garments for men, women and children, with the latest designs, particularly for children.

The rush of the customers at the shopping centres nowadays starts from evening and continued till closing of the shops before ‘sehri’. The illuminating stalls across the city are offering a huge variety of colourful bangles that includes the glittering ones, accessories including necklace, rings, anklets and earrings and a variety of ‘mehndi’ brands claiming to give darkest shades.

Even in the mid of the holy month, some tailors had stopped taking orders that was creating hassle for the customers and forcing them to buy readymade material. A tailor, Aslam said that he along with his assistants were working 20 hours, seven days a week to complete all the orders before the end of Ramazan.

Waqar, a student informed that his family start shopping at the eleventh hour since the festivity reach at its peak at the end of Ramadan. He said nothing could stop people from shopping for Eid, not even the ever increasing prices.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have made fool-proof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centres, markets and public places. To ensure security of the females, lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls at Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Lalkurti and other busy markets of the city.