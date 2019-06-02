Delay in releaseof studentfunds annoys CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed strong indignation over not issuance of funds for students studying in China on scholarships well in time and sought a report from the secretary Higher Education Department.

On his instructions, steps had been taken for release of funds amounting to Rs200 million and the audit copy had been signed in this regard. He ordered that the release of funds should be ensured by Monday (today) at any cost and made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard. It is a responsibility of the department concerned to release funds in time so that students do not face any difficulty in future, he added.

notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of murder of a minor girl. Body of a seven-year-old girl was found in Multan. The CM sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO). He ordered the arrest of the culprits at the earliest and said that provision of justice should be ensured to the bereaved family.

grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of four persons of a family in a road accident on Musa Khel Road in Mianwali. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and sought a report from the administration.