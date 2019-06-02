British Airways flight lands at Islamabad airport today

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner (BHC) to Pakistan Thomas Drew has linked British Airways’ first flight set to land at the Islamabad airport today (Monday) after a decade-long gap, with the improved security situation in Pakistan.

He has said, “The airline’s resuming operations is testament to Pakistan’s improving security situation.” The envoy spoke out via Twitter in a video message, saying: “This is a big day for the Pakistan and the United Kingdom as the first flight of British Airways new direct service takes off from London’s Heathrow, headed here to Islamabad.”

Drew said that Britain flag carrier is back; the two countries are already so close in so many ways and this will only bring us closer. He said that British Airways is the first European airline to return to Pakistan after more than 10 years. “This flight is a symbol of the extraordinary links between our two countries, from commerce, culture and cricket to people politics and education.” The top diplomat also said, “I see this new service as a vote of confidence in the future of those links, it will give a particular boost to trade and investment.”

The first flight of British Airways (BA-261) is set to arrive at the Islamabad International Airport on June 3 at 9:25am. Some 240 passengers will arrive by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Pakistani and British flags in their hands, the aviation division’s spokesperson said. The same aircraft, as flight BA-260, will depart for Heathrow at 11:10am with passengers on board from Islamabad.

Later in the day, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdu Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan along with British Higher Commissioner Thomas Drew, Chief Commercial Officer British Airways Andrew Berm will hold a joint news conference. As per the flight programme during the summer season, British Airways will fly thrice a week between Heathrow and Islamabad.

Considering presence of large Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, the BA flights will provide a convenient connection between the two countries. Several other major air operators have also shown keen interest in initiating operations to the federal capital.