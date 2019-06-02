Millers want to increase flour price after Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) intends to increase flour rate after Eidul Fitr by Rs 5 per 20kg bag over, what it called, unjustified increase in the prices of petroleum products. PFMA Chairman Habibur Rehman Leghari said the prices of petroleum products had been going up since the PTI government came in power. He said that increase in rates of electricity, natural gas and petroleum products resulted in increase in cost of production of every item. Hence, he added, flour mill owners were left with no option but to pass on the impact of cost escalation to consumers.