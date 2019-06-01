3,000 cops to perform duty on Eid days

PESHAWAR: Around 3,000 policemen will be performing duty to provide security to the people during the Eid days and the last days of Ramazan.

An official of the capital city police said checkpoints have been set up at around 101 places across the provincial capital with special focus on entry and exit points. The official said the Quick Response Force and the Rapid Response Force have been made active and patrolling of the regular police has been increased.

He said that to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the busy trade centres, the traffic police have been directed to remain on roads till 2am.

The official said the security of the worship places has also been increased. Police have already issued strict warning to the locals against festive firing on chand raat. All the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers have been directed to mobilise the public, community elders and elected representatives to oppose the aerial firing on chand raat and other festive occasions.

Letters have been sent to around 500 religious scholars to discuss the issue in Friday sermons and other lectures. An awareness campaign against aerial firing is already underway in urban, rural and suburban localities.