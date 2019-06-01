Judge rules rape victim statement considered final

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge Rawalpindi Sumera Alamgir on Saturday has given a brief judgment on the statement of rape victim girl and said that nobody will be allowed to mock courts. The girl’s statement under Section 164 will be considered full and final in this case, the court written in its judgment.

The court said that victim girl has already identified all four accused and admitted in her statement that three police officials and a private man raped her. She was given this statement without any pressure. The court will not entertain any kind of fresh statement of rape victim girl in this regard, the court said. The court has distributed copies of judgment to all parties.

The rape victim girl recorded her statement according to Section 164 told the court that she along with a friend had gone for outing and to have Sehri for keeping fast.

“We were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration No: ADB-332, in which four persons were riding. They pulled both of us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while they threatened and told my friend to go away.

They drove off some distance and then parked the vehicle on the road side and put dark blinds on the windows of the vehicle and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car. Later, they dropped me off near my hostel.

Before freeing me, they snatched Rs30,000 as well as a gold ring valued at Rs12,000,” the girl said in her statement.

The girl also told that the accused also asked her to stay in contact in future and threatened of dire consequences if she did otherwise. She said that she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file the FIR. During her statement, the victim girl kept wiping tears off her eyes.

All rape accused Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young man Amir Sikandar are in Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.