Our batsmen too afraid to face bouncers: Jalaluddin

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Jalaluddin has criticised the batsmen over their failure to handle short-pitched deliveries in their seven-wicket defeat against West Indies on Friday.

While talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, Jalal said that extra bounce of the Old Trafford pitch exposed the flaws in batting technique of our batsmen.

“Our batsmen got frightened by the pace of West Indies fast bowlers and succumbed to their bouncers. Despite being in England for the past many weeks, the batsmen appeared completely clueless,” he said.

“Nobody had expected them to lose so badly. It is painful to see,” added Jalal.

He said that other teams may also bowl short-pitched deliveries to the Pakistan batsmen to get them out.

Jalal also blasted chairman selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq for delivering lectures to the players in England.

“What is he (Inzamam) doing there with the team?,” Jalal questioned. “Is he the coach? No other selector of any team is doing what Inzamam is doing there. The PCB should take notice of it,” he said.