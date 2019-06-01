UAF Syndicate meets

FAISALABAD: The 315th meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Syndicate on Saturday discussed the critical issues relating to the R&D, governance and approval of various decisions tabled for deliberation.

UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over the meeting. The VC welcomed the newly appointed member Prof Dr Nasir Amin who would represent the Higher Education Commission in the varsity Syndicate. He said that foremost agenda of creating a university was to generate advanced knowledge and disseminate it through meaningful services, product and technology.

He said that the varsity was striving hard to get place in the top 500 universities of the world by credible ranking systems of the world. Dr Ashraf said that we had to substitute the import bill worth billions of rupees by putting in place seed production at local level, holding the farmers’ hands by evolving ways and means for value addition and processing at farm level. MPA Ch Ali Akhtar, GCUF VC Prof Dr Nasir Amin. Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Sajjad Khan, Prof Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Prof Dr Tahira Iqbal, Dr Abdul Nasir Awan, Ahsan Raza Sattar, Dr Misbah Ijaz, Dr Mahmood Iqbal Shahid, Mehmood Akhtar Rana, Ijaz Akhtar, Ch Muhammad Hussain and Tariq Seed also attended the meeting.