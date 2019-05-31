BRT civil work completion: Peshawar city becoming beautiful again, says minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that the Peshawar city is gaining its beauty again after the completion of civil work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. “Flowers and plants are being planted again which will enhance the beauty of the city,” Shahram Khan said in a video message. The video shows the main roads with green belts where new plants, flowers and grass have been planted. “We are playing our role in clean and green Pakistan movement according to the vision of party chairman Imran Khan,” he added. He said hundreds of thousands of plants and flowers were planted in Peshawar which will restore its old status of the city of flowers. The minister requested the residents of Peshawar city to own the plants and flowers. “It is the responsibility of residents that they keep their city clean and green by not letting anyone harm the plants and flowers,” he said. Shahram Tarakai said that Peshawar city was the prime focus of the provincial government. “We are committed to making it clean, green and prosperous,” he said.