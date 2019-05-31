FPCCI to host BoD meeting of ICCI

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry will host the 29th BoD meeting of Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Karachi in mid-November 2019 after 25 years. This was announced by SVP FPCCI, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, during FPCCI Iftar dinner.

Dr. Baig said the BoD will be attended by senior office bearers and representatives of 53 member countries including 20 Board of Directors of ICCI. He said an international investment conference of ICCI member countries will also be a sideline agenda, in which some renowned speakers will highlight the investment opportunities in the Islamic countries through various presentations. The SVP FPCCI requested the Islamic member countries to extend their cooperation and support for the success of the investment conference.

S.M. Muneer, a business leader, said Pakistan has two head offices of ICCI&A in Karachi and SAARC CCI in Islamabad, whereas, the FPCCI is currently chairing both the ECO CCI and D-8 CCI.

The dinner was attended by Dy HC of Bangladesh, consul generals of USA, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, Japan, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia. Zubair Tufail, Khalil Tawab, Mazhar Nasir, Atiya Nawazish secretary general Islamic CCI, VPs FPCCI Arshad Jamal, Muslim Mohammedi, Ishtiaq Baig, Abdul Sami Khan, Hanif Gohar, Shakil Dhingra and Malik Khuda Buksh were also present on the occasion.