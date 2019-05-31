Obituary

Chaudhry Liaqut Gill, elder brother of Senior Vice-President PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Aslam Gill passed away after he succumbed to injuries received in a road accident a couple of weeks ago.Liaqut Gill had sustained serious head injury and had fractured his ribs in an accident near Nasir Bagh and after battling for life, he finally breathed his last. Senior PPP leadership has expressed grief over his death.