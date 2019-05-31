close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Obituary

Lahore

 
June 1, 2019

Chaudhry Liaqut Gill, elder brother of Senior Vice-President PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Aslam Gill passed away after he succumbed to injuries received in a road accident a couple of weeks ago.Liaqut Gill had sustained serious head injury and had fractured his ribs in an accident near Nasir Bagh and after battling for life, he finally breathed his last. Senior PPP leadership has expressed grief over his death.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore