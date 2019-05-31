New LG system to resolve issues: minister

Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that new local governments (LGs) system will be helpful in devolving powers at grass-roots level and implementing good governance rules.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the new LG system would provide equal opportunities of development and equal distribution of resources to all areas of the province. The minister said under the new system, 30 percent of development budget, amounting to approximately Rs110 billion, would be distributed among the local governments. He said new system would eliminate nepotism and produce new leadership.