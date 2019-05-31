Palestine’s al-Quds not up for sale: Zarif

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif has criticised some Arab rulers for siding with the Israel regime on the status of Occupied al-Quds, saying the holy occupied Palestinian city is not up for sale.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Friday, Zarif added that no one has the right to cede Jerusalem al-Quds as the first Muslims’ qibla (the direction toward which Muslims pray).“A few Arab rulers believe that if they follow (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, they’ll be able to achieve their illusions,” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat; however, emphasized that the Israeli premier “has failed to protect Israel, despite his Iron Dome, so how can he protect THEM?”Also on Wednesday, Zarif said that the occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds belongs to Palestine and the Palestinian nation, stressing that neither the United States nor the Israeli regime can make decisions about it.

“Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America’s to give away nor Israel’s to take. And NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy. Quds belongs to Palestine & Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure,” he said in a post published on his Twitter page.

A senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also said on Friday that the US-devised plan targeting the Palestinian nation, dubbed “the deal of the century”, will lead nowhere.

“This year on the International Quds Day, we are facing a plot named ‘the deal of the century’ whose signs of its defeat are obvious,” Ali Akbar Velayati told reporters on the sidelines of massive rallies held in Iran and many countries across the world to commemorate the day.