Sat Jun 01, 2019
E-PAPER
June 1, 2019

Bailout season

June 1, 2019

While living abroad we hear about unusual rains in Pakistan. In the past, the rains were mostly expected in the monsoon season. Similar to the unusual occurrence of rains now the frequency of bailouts, both financial and legal, are taking place uninterruptedly. Many incarcerated individuals breeze through the jails swiftly.

The ancient man used to attribute the occurrence of rain to the pleasure of the gods. Should we deem there is a 'climate change' in our institutional processes too?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

