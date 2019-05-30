close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Saeed Khan named PHF committee head

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association member Saeed Khan has been appointed as the head/convener of the Pakistan Hockey Federation committee that has been empowered to propose necessary changes in the PHF constitution.

The committee has been constituted by PHF President Brig (r) Muhammad Khalid S Khokhar. Other members of the committee are Lt Col (r) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar (Lahore), Muhammad Ramzan Jamali (Larkana), Amjad Pervaiz Satti (Quetta), Rana Mujahid Ali (PHF legal advisor) and Raja Ghazanfar Ali (committee secretary).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has suspended the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) following its failure to bring its two factions on the negotiating table.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has suspended the KHA and has constituted a committee to probe the association’s affairs. The committee includes Lt Col (r) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar (convener), Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Muhammad Danish Kaleem.

The committee will also review cases of similar nature all over Pakistan and formulate recommendations for their settlement.

