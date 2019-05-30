Too much exercise not good

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With all of the warnings that insufficient exercise can be deadly, more must be better, correct?Not necessarily, warns the American Council on Exercise. The organisation mentions these emotional warning signs that you may be getting too much of a good thing:
* Irritability.
* Depression.
* Apathy.
* Difficulty concentrating.
* Loss of self-esteem.
