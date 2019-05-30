close
Fri May 31, 2019
HDN
Health Day News
May 31, 2019

Too much exercise not good

Islamabad

With all of the warnings that insufficient exercise can be deadly, more must be better, correct?Not necessarily, warns the American Council on Exercise. The organisation mentions these emotional warning signs that you may be getting too much of a good thing:

* Irritability.

* Depression.

* Apathy.

* Difficulty concentrating.

* Loss of self-esteem.

